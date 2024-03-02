TÜRKİYE
Turkish first lady explores handicrafts exhibition with leaders' spouses
Antalya Diplomacy Forum brings together the spouses of leaders in the "Culinary Journey to Anatolian Centenary Flavours" exhibition, where the Turkish first lady accompanies guests and provides insights about the products with traditional patterns.
March 2, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has visited the "Culinary Journey to Anatolian Centenary Flavours" exhibition with spouses of the leaders attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In its third edition, the forum gathered the heads of states and governments, ministers, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and think-tankers, with various panels and exhibitions covering a wide range of issues.

Entering its second day on Saturday, the forum hosted the "Culinary Journey to Anatolian Centenary Flavours" exhibition, offering a space for the participants to explore products with geographical indication and woven handicrafts.

The Turkish first lady toured the exhibition with former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarović, the spouse of Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Zerrin Ustel, the spouse of TRNC's president Sibel Tatar, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, and the spouse of Serbian President Tamara Vucic.

The first lady and accompanying officials provided insights to guests about garments and accessories adorned with traditional patterns, motifs, and colours.

The guests also visited stands showcasing products with geographical indication certification from the European Union, as the Turkish first lady accompanied them.

The interactions took place as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, offering a cultural exchange through the lens of geographically marked items and woven crafts.

