Monday, March 4, 2024

2043 GMT — Dismantling the UN Palestinian refugee aid agency [UNRWA] would sacrifice a "generation of children," its chief Philippe Lazzarini has warned amid an increasingly bitter row between the UN and Israel.

"Dismantling UNRWA is short-sighted. By doing so, we will sacrifice an entire generation of children, sowing the seeds of hatred, resentment and future conflict," Lazzarini told the UN General Assembly.

Lazzarini warned that the UNRWA is at a "breaking point" as donors freeze funding, Israel exerts pressure to dismantle the agency and humanitarian needs soar.

The UNRWA's ability to carry out its mandate is "seriously threatened," Lazzarini said, urging member states to "provide the political support necessary to sustain" the agency.

More updates 👇

1827 GMT — Not clear how many Israeli hostages are alive in Gaza: Hamas

A Hamas leader said that the Palestinian group didn't know how many of the Israeli hostages in Gaza were still alive.

"Of the prisoners, we don't know exactly who among them are alive or dead, killed because of strikes or hunger," Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas leader, told AFP from Cairo.

"There are prisoners held by numerous groups in multiple places" across the Palestinian territory, he said, nearly five months into Israel's war on Gaza.

Naim, a former health minister in Gaza, said that "a ceasefire is necessary so that we can carry out (checks) on this issue... regarding the names, numbers and their status whether alive or dead."

1844 GMT — Head of UN Palestinian refugee agency seeks General Assembly support

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) is set to defend his organization's work at the General Assembly, after a crippling backlash over accusations that some employees were involved in October 7 attack.

Philippe Lazzarini warned in a letter to the General Assembly's president that his agency is at a "breaking point" as donors freeze funding, Israel exerts pressure to dismantle the agency and humanitarian needs soar.

The UNRWA's ability to carry out its mandate is "seriously threatened," Lazzarini said, urging member states to "provide the political support necessary to sustain" the agency.

1839 GMT — Jordan asks Israel to extend water supply deal — Israeli media

Jordan has asked Israel to extend a water supply deal between the two countries by an additional year, according to Israeli media.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Israel has not yet responded to the Jordanian request to extend the deal.

“Israel has replied to Jordan with a request that Jordanian officials moderate their vocal criticism of Israel,” KAN said.

The broadcaster said Tel Aviv also asked Amman to return their ambassadors to their respective posts.

1830 GMT — Strikes on Israel-Lebanon border kill 4 as US envoy seeks ceasefire in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon killed three paramedics from the militant group Hezbollah, state media said, hours after a missile strike blame d on the militants killed at least one foreign worker in northern Israel.

The deadly violence came as a senior US envoy visited Beirut and warned that a Gaza truce wouldn’t necessarily apply to conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Amos Hochstein urged the parties to reach a lasting ceasefire at the border following meetings Monday with Lebanese leaders.

His comments came hours after the deputy leader of Lebanon’s militant group Hamas, Naim Kassem, said the only way to restore calm along the border is to end Israel's war on Gaza.

1811 GMT — Israeli minister accuses US of 'driving a wedge' among Israelis

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused the US of seeking to "drive a wedge" among Israelis in order to advance its plans, with the help of Gantz.

"In this way, Gantz is working to advance their [US] plans to establish a Palestinian state," he added.

Smotrich, the leader of the extremist Religious Zionism Party, urged Gantz to clearly declare his commitment to a decision by the Israeli government and the Knesset to reject a Palestinian state.

1739 GMT — 'Israel is starving our people': Palestine's UN envoy

Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour stressed on Israel's atrocities against the Palestinian people in Gaza, saying that "Israel is starving our people."

"Israel has unleashed death against 2.3 million Palestinians under multiple forms; indiscriminate bombing summary executions, disease, dehydration, and starvation. Starvation is not an unfortunate consequence of the war. It is one of the methods of war used by Israel. Israel is starving our people."

Mansour urged UN member states to call for a ceasefire, saying "Israeli leaders speak openly of the crimes they are committing and of those they intend to commit... The Israeli prime minister has boasted about not abiding by decisions of international courts or UN resolutions and of having torpedoed peace efforts."

1711 GMT — Israel’s Netanyahu ‘unfit’ to run government, says opposition leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unfit to run the government, opposition leader Yair Lapid said Monday.

“We have two choices. A bad, dangerous, decaying and toxic government, or elections that will lead to a good government, that will restore security to the people of Israel,” Lapid said in a statement.

“Benjamin Netanyahu said this week that elections now are the dream of our enemies. It’s the opposite, sir, the opposite. The dream of our enemies is your government of disasters, and the dream of our enemies is that you will continue to serve as its head,” Lapid added.

1619 GMT — Children starving to death in northern Gaza hospitals: WHO

An aid mission to two hospitals in northern Gaza found horrifying scenes of children dying of starvation, amid dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines, the World Health Organization has said.

The findings were "grim", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, adding that "the situation at Al Awda was particularly appalling, as one of the buildings is destroyed".

The Kamal Adwan hospital, the only paediatrics hospital in northern Gaza, was overwhelmed with patients, he said. "The lack of food resulted in the deaths of 10 children," Tedros said.

1547 GMT — Germany opposes Israeli resettlement of Gaza, occupied West Bank

Germany reiterated its opposition to a potential Israeli resettlement of Gaza, following a recent conference in West Jerusalem by far-right Jews calling for the resettlement of the besieged enclave and the occupied West Bank.

"You know what our very fundamental stance on Israel's settlement policy is. The Israeli settlements are against international law and illegal," Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesperson Christian Wagner said at a press conference in Berlin.

"We - as the federal government - advocate for restrictive measures, such as sanctions against violent settlers on the Europe level. Discussions are still ongoing within the European Union, and a decision must be reached unanimously," he added.

1531 GMT — First Belgian plane departs to air drop food aid to Gaza

The first Belgian plane has departed to airdrop food and hygiene products to Gaza, the country’s foreign minister said.

"The situation in Gaza is dire, with huge humanitarian needs," Hadja Lahbib wrote on X as the dire humanitarian situation continues to worsen in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Belgium remains fully committed on all fronts. The violence must end!" she added.

Related Famine in Gaza deepening, aid airdrop ‘ineffective’ — media office

1514 GMT — EU's Borrell urges UNSC to act for ceasefire in Gaza

The EU's top diplomat hailed US Vice President Kamala Harris' call for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that now the UN Security Council can pass a resolution for such a step.

"I join US VP Kamala Harris' call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. There should then be no obstacle for a UN Security Council resolution to that effect," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X. The US has previously blocked several ceasefire resolutions.

Harris "rightly said" that too many people have been killed in Gaza since last October 7 – over 30,000 so far – he said, urging Israel to allow unimpeded humanitarian access to Palestinians in Gaza.

Related EU's Borrell: G20 has 'consensus' on backing two-state solution

1615 GMT — Situation in Gaza 'catastrophic, unconscionable, shameful': UN

The UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis described the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic," "unconscionable," and "shameful."

Speaking at a debate on the Feb. 20 veto by the US of a Security Council resolution on the Gaza crisis, Francis voiced his shock and said he is "horrified at reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during disbursement of food supplies, west of Gaza last week."

Stressing that "countless communities have been decimated; countless families vanished," Francis also cited the words of the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths "any ground operation in Rafah would leave an already fragile humanitarian operation at death’s door."

"I, therefore, urgently call for maximum restraint to prevail in order to save innocent civilian lives," Francis added. Urging the UN member states to "work much harder to immediately end this conflict," the General Assembly president also called for efforts towards two-state solution.

1345 GMT — US envoy says war at Lebanese-Israeli border would not be containable

US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein said that a truce in Gaza would not necessarily bring an automatic end to hostilities across Lebanon's southern border and he warned about the risks of an escalation of the conflict during his visit to Beirut as part of diplomatic efforts to end four months of exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.

"Escalation of violence is in no one's interest, and there is no such thing as a limited war," he told reporters after meeting Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who is close to Hezbollah.

"A temporary ceasefire is not enough. A limited war is not containable," he said. Hochstein also said a Gaza truce would not automatically trigger calm in southern Lebanon and said he was "hopeful" for a diplomatic solution to the conflict across that border.

1337 GMT — Italy to lead new initiative for assisting Palestinian civilians: FM

Italy will lead a new initiative for assisting Palestinian civilians, Antonio Tajani, foreign minister, told the Italian daily La Stampa.

"We can prepare food delivery to Gaza via a table for peace. Its slogan can be 'Food for Gaza'," Tajani added, recalling that the situation in the region is complicated.

"I hope Qatar, Egypt, and the US can convince the parties for a cease-fire at the start of (Muslim holy month of) Ramadan. Our strategic objective is the formula of 'two peoples, two states,' where Israel is recognised in security by the Arab world, and Palestinians have their institutional reality."

Tajani stressed that Israel will have to carry out a rigorous investigation into the February 29 attack on civilians.

1332 GMT — Palestinians should rise up against Israel in Ramadan — Hamas

Hamas is calling on Palestinians in Israel and the occupied West Bank to rise up against the Israeli occupation during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan, speaking to reporters in Beirut, said Palestinians should "make every moment of Ramadan a confrontation."

The US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying for weeks to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and to convince the resistance group to release some of the scores of hostages it is still holding from the October 7 attack.