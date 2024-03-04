Brussels has fined Apple $2B for thwarting competition from music streaming rivals via restrictions on its App Store, the iPhone maker's first-ever penalty for breaching EU rules.

A basic penalty of $43M was inflated by a huge lump sum included as a deterrent - a first for the European Union's antitrust authorities on Monday.

The European Commission charged Apple last year with preventing Swedish streaming service Spotify and others from informing users of payment options outside its App Store, following a 2019 complaint by Spotify.

It said Apple's restrictions constituted unfair trading conditions, a relatively novel argument in an antitrust case and also used by the Dutch antitrust agency in a decision against Apple in 2021 in a case brought by dating app providers. It ordered it to stop such conduct.

Apple said it would appeal the decision. A ruling at the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, is likely to take several years. Until then, Apple will have to pay the fine and comply with the EU order.

Its shares were last down 3 percent. The fine was nearly four times the $543M that sources with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters they expected the European Commission to impose on Apple.

It comprised a basic element of $43M - described by European Competition Commissioner Margarethe Vestager as a "parking ticket" for the US tech giant - plus $1.9B slapped on top as a deterrent.

The $1.9 billion total is equal to 0.5 percent of Apple's global turnover, she said.

Apple criticised the decision, saying in a statement "it was reached despite the Commission's failure to uncover any credible evidence of consumer harm, and ignores the realities of a market that is thriving, competitive, and growing fast".

"The primary advocate for this decision — and the biggest beneficiary — is Spotify, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden. Spotify has the largest music streaming app in the world, and has met with the European Commission more than 65 times during this investigation," it said.