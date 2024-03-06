BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Polish farmers burn tyres, throw firecrackers outside PM office in protest
Protesters carry a coffin bearing a sign saying "farmer, lived 20 years, killed by the Green Deal."
Polish farmers burn tyres, throw firecrackers outside PM office in protest
Farmers light a fire as they protest against the EU's Green Deal and imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, near the Polish parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 6, 2024

Thousands of Polish farmers have protested outside the prime minister's office, burning tyres and throwing firecrackers as they demanded a halt to cheap imports and environmental regulations they say harm their livelihoods.

Some of the protesters Wednesday carried a coffin bearing a sign saying "farmer, lived 20 years, killed by the Green Deal" as they thronged the street, blowing horns and holding Polish flags aloft before they plan to march on parliament.

Elsewhere in the country, they blocked roads. Television footage showed tractors on the outskirts of Warsaw being stopped from entering the city.

Farmers across the European Union have been calling for changes to restrictions placed on them by the bloc's Green Deal plan to tackle climate crisis and for customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's offensive to be reimposed.

In Poland, this has created a delicate balancing act for Donald Tusk's government in a year where it faces both local and European elections, as it seeks to address farmers' concerns while also maintaining its staunch support for Kiev.

RelatedPolish farmers block key road into Germany ahead of Brussels meeting

Talks likely at weekend

Recommended

The farmers, who were making good on their promise to return to Warsaw after thousands of them marched through the city a week earlier, were now backed by Poland's biggest labour union NSZZ Solidarnosc, as well as hunters and forestry workers.

"Miners, steel workers, automotive, food industry and many other industries are here," the union's leader Piotr Duda said through a bullhorn, addressing protesters in front Tusk's office.

"The most important thing is that we are together, because we have one common demand: down with the Green Deal, down with the green venom."

Tusk has said that market disruptions were not only caused by agricultural products from Ukraine, but also those from Russia and its ally Belarus.

On Monday he said Poland planned to ask the European Union to ban imports of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

The prime minister has invited farmers leaders for talks on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy