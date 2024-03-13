The Turkish and Dutch foreign ministers have discussed the situation in Palestine's Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Hakan Fidan and Hanke Bruins Slot exchanged views on Wednesday during a telephone call on relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands as well as international issues, especially the war-ravaged Gaza, said sources.

Fidan drew attention to the deaths of displaced civilians in the besieged enclave because of hunger and infectious diseases, stressing the urgent need for the international community to take action for ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in which less than 1,200 people were killed.