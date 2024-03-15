Friday, March 15, 2024

1901 GMT — The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has said the situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza is "beyond catastrophic."

"What we see in Gaza is that it's a nightmare, which is much more than a humanitarian crisis," UNFPA's Representative for Palestine Dominic Allen said during a virtual briefing about his latest visit to Gaza.

"It is a crisis of humanity, and the situation is beyond catastrophic."

Stressing that aside from violence on the ground, disinformation and narrative also pose a significant problem.

"Having left Gaza this week, I can assure you that it's worse than I can describe or that the pictures can show or that you can imagine," he said.

1641 GMT — UN official criticises Israeli attack on aid distribution centres, civilians

The UN humanitarian aid chief denounced the targeting of aid seekers by Israeli forces in Gaza.

"Distributing aid in Gaza should be done in a safe, dignified and predictable manner. Anything less is unconscionable," Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, wrote on X.

Expressing shock at reports of 20 dead and 155 injured among those seeking aid in Gaza, Griffiths said sternly: "These incidents cannot be allowed to continue."

1626 GMT — US working to 'bridge remaining gaps' on Israel-Hamas deal: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was working "intensively" with its partners "to bridge the remaining gaps" for a deal to free hostages held by Hamas and secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Yes, there has been a counter-proposal put forward by Hamas. I obviously can't get into the details of what that involves, but what I can tell you is we're working intensively with Israel, with Qatar, with Egypt, to bridge the remaining gaps and to try to reach an agreement," Blinken said during a visit to Vienna.

Hamas has proposed a new six-week truce in Gaza and an exchange of several dozen Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, an official from the militant group told AFP.

1607 GMT — First aid boat unloads in Gaza

A first aid ship plying a new maritime corridor from Greek-administered Cyprus began unloading its cargo of desperately needed food in Gaza.

AFP footage showed the Open Arms, which set sail from Greek-administered Cyprus on Tuesday, towing a barge that the Spanish charity operating it says is loaded with 200 tonnes of food for Gazans threatened with famine after more than five months of war.

"World Central Kitchen is unloading the barge connected now to the jetty," said Linda Roth, a spokesperson for the US charity that is working with Open Arms.

1603 GMT — Biden praises US senate leader speech calling for Israel elections

President Joe Biden praised a speech by the US Senate leader urging new elections in Israel, saying many Americans shared concerns about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war.

The call by Democratic Senate majority chief Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish American in history, was the most strident rebuke of Israel yet by a senior US official since Hamas's October 7 attacks.

"He made a good speech, and I think he expressed serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans," Biden said when asked about the speech after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.

1543 GMT —Israel's Rafah push means 'committing new massacre': Palestine

Palestine has voiced concerns over Israel's decision to carry out a military operation in Rafah city, southern Gaza, warning that it could lead to a new massacre and further displacements.

"Any military operation in Rafah means committing a new massacre and continuing the crimes of displacement against our people," news agency WAFA quoted a statement by the Palestinian Presidency.

The statement called for urgent intervention from the US and the international community to prevent such aggression that exacerbates the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

1438 GMT — Berlin police arrest pro-Palestinian woman for writing 'from the river to the sea' on social media

German police arrested a pro-Palestinian woman for her social media posts and confiscated her smart phones and computers, in what critics say is clampdown on free speech.

The 41-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning after the police searched her apartment for allegedly "using the symbols of unconstitutional organisations," Berlin police said in a statement.

"She is accused of having published criminal content relating to Hamas and the current Middle East conflict, such as the slogan 'From the river to the sea', on social networks in four cases since October 2023," according to the statement.

Several German states, including Bavaria and Berlin, banned the chant "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free" late last year, arguing that it was antisemitic, although many activists have insisted that it was a call for equal rights and justice for Palestinians.

1437 GMT — Israel will send team to Qatar for new Gaza talks: PM's office

Israel will send a delegation to the Qatari capital for another round of talks on its ongoing war in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"An Israeli delegation will leave for Doha after the security cabinet discusses Israel's position," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Netanyahu's office had earlier described the latest proposals for a hostage deal by the Palestinian group Hamas as "unrealistic."

1434 GMT — Biden denounces resurgence of anti-Muslim hate crimes amid Gaza war

US President Joe Biden condemned what he called an ugly resurgence of anti-Muslim incidents since the October 7, 2023 start of Israel's war on Gaza.

He issued a statement on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, established in 2022 by the United Nations on March 15, the anniversary of the 2019 Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque shootings in which 51 people were killed during Friday prayers.

1420 GMT — Hamas lashes out at Abbas's 'unilateral' designation of new PM

Hamas criticised the "unilateral" designation by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of an ally and leading business figure as prime minister with a mandate to help reform the Palestinian Authority (PA) and rebuild Gaza.

Mohammad Mustafa's appointment comes after mounting pressure to overhaul the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories and improve governance in the occupied West Bank where it is based.

Hamas said the decision was taken without consulting it despite recently taking part in a meeting in Moscow also attended by Abbas's Fatah movement to end long-time divisions weakening Palestinian political aspirations.

1315 GMT — Hamas hostage proposals 'unrealistic', delegation to go to Qatar: Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office described the latest proposals for a hostage deal by the Palestinian group Hamas as unrealistic but said a delegation would leave for Qatar to discuss Israel's position on a potential agreement.

It said Netanyahu had approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million people are sheltering, and said the army was preparing operational issues and the evacuation of the civilian population.

1235 GMT — Yemen's Houthis attack Pacific 01 ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis said the group launched an attack on "Pacific 01" ship in the Red Sea with missiles.

Houthis used drones to attack a US destroyer, according to a statement published by group's military spokesperson. It did not give any evidence of such an attack.

1157 GMT — UN warns of 'catastrophe' if Israel attacks Rafah

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has warned of a "catastrophe" in the event of an Israeli military offensive in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

In an interview with Austrian television ORF on Thursday evening, Turk once again called for a "ceasefire for humanitarian reasons."

"I don't even know what other words to use. But that would be unthinkable," Turk replied when asked about a possible Israeli attack on Rafah.

1152 GMT —Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza climbs to 31,490

At least 149 more Palestinians have been killed and 300 others injured over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry said.

"The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 13 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 149 martyrs and 300 injured during the past 24 hours," a ministry statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 31,490 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 73,439 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

1110 GMT — Israel restricts medical teams from reaching Al Aqsa on 1st Friday of Ramadan

Israeli forces prevented all medical teams, including ambulances, from reaching Al Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The (Israeli) occupation forces prevented all medical teams from entering the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque," the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

The Israeli forces also prevented "all ambulance crews in all medical institutions in Jerusalem from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque," the society added, noting that "ambulance crews were attacked while they were heading to the mosque."

0814 GMT — Spanish aid vessel arrives off Gaza coast: report

Open Arms vessel, the first relief aid ship arrives on the shore of Gaza City, three days after it sailed Greek-administered Cyprus, according to eyewitnesses.

Earlier, AFP video footage and photographs showed the Open Arms towing a barge which it says is carrying 200 tonnes of food for Gaza residents threatened with famine after more than five months of Israel's war.

A handful of civilians gathered on the rubble-strewn coast on Friday to watch the vessel, AFP footage showed, though it was unclear when it would actually reach shore.

0800 GMT — Egypt is seeking to reach ceasefire in Gaza: Sisi

Egypt is seeking to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, increase entry of aid, and allow for the displaced in the south of the enclave to move to the north, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has said.