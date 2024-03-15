TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye hails Iraq's decision to ban PKK ahead of Erdogan's Baghdad visit
National Security Council decides to designate PKK terror group a banned organisation in Iraq as Turkish President Erdogan plans visit to Baghdad following Ramadan, a pivotal moment in bilateral ties between the two neighbours.
Türkiye hails Iraq's decision to ban PKK ahead of Erdogan's Baghdad visit
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 14, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
March 15, 2024

Türkiye has welcomed the Iraqi National Security Council’s decision to designate the PKK terrorist group as a banned organisation in Iraq.

Baghdad's decision was announced in a joint statement on Thursday after a security meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein along with their delegations in the Iraqi capital.

The statement comes close on the heels of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposed visit to the Iraqi capital after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan —a pivotal moment in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Both countries confirmed that all efforts will be made for the success of President Erdogan's historic visit to Iraq, according to a joint statement.

"We discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, and the upcoming visit," the Iraqi foreign minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

"We stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in the fields of security, trade, energy, water, education, and everything that is in the interest of our countries," Hussein added.

RelatedTurkish FM Fidan meets Iraqi counterpart Hussein

Both sides engaged in discussions on the measures to be taken against the PKK terrorist group and its affiliates that target Türkiye using Iraqi territory.

They stressed the threat posed by PKK to the security of both nations, noting that its presence in Iraqi territory violates Iraq's constitution.

The parties exchanged views on regional challenges, including the "massacre amounting to genocide" in Gaza, and strongly affirmed their support for the Palestinian cause.

Recommended

Establishing a structural framework

Türkiye and Iraq have agreed to intensify efforts towards drafting a memorandum of understanding to establish a structural framework in various spheres of relations between the two countries, aiming to establish regular contact mechanisms, the statement said.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, the head of the National Intelligence Organisation [MIT], Ibrahim Kalin, and Deputy Minister of Interior Munir Karaloglu were among the Turkish delegation.

The two sides also decided to establish joint committees to work in the fields of counter-terrorism, trade, agriculture, energy, water, health and transportation, aiming to bolster bilateral relations.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984, killing more than 40,000 people.

The conflict was long fought mainly in rural areas of southeastern Türkiye but is now more focused on the mountains of northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Türkiye has, since 2019, conducted a series of cross-border operations in northern Iraq against the PKK, dubbed "Claw".

RelatedTurkish, Iraqi officials hold border security meeting in northern Iraq
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan