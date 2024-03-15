Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the South Caucasus has the potential to become a region of peace, stability, and prosperity.

At a joint press conference on Friday following the 9th Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in Baku, Fidan expressed gratitude for the hospitality in the Azerbaijani capital and emphasised the importance of the three-nation mechanism in addressing shared interests and concerns.

Fidan and his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili attended the meeting hosted by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The trilateral meeting mechanism aimed to promote regional stability, peace, and prosperity.

Fidan highlighted the economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which hurt transportation and supply chains, as well as the humanitarian and economic costs of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Concerning Israel's intensified attacks on Palestinians, the Turkish foreign minister said, "The ongoing massacre in Gaza continues to expose the weaknesses of the international system."

The minister also expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid.

Moreover, he emphasised the importance of a two-state solution for lasting peace in the region and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to enhanced cooperation through trilateral and bilateral relations.

Stability in the South Caucasus

He mentioned regional developments, such as Azerbaijan regaining territorial integrity after 30 years of occupation and Georgia becoming an EU candidate.

During the meeting, he emphasised the need to improve cooperation and understand the new situation in the region, saying, "There is a real opportunity ahead to transform the South Caucasus into an area of peace, stability, and shared prosperity."

The minister also discussed a three-country agreement to strengthen Türkiye's successful cooperation in energy and connectivity with Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as measures to advance these efforts.