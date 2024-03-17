Türkiye is striving to ensure peace and stability from the Black Sea to the Middle East, Ankara has said.

“In a time when tensions are escalating and conflicts are increasing worldwide, as Türkiye, we are exerting intense efforts for peace and stability to prevail from the Black Sea to Africa, from the Middle East to the Caucasus,” said Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler on Sunday during his speech commemorating the 18 March Canakkale Victory and Martyrs Memorial Day.

Guler said Türkiye has become an “effective actor” in ensuring global peace, and stability through multifaceted diplomacy under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He added that the country has become an "indispensable member" of the negotiating table and the international security framework.

“Instead of the limited and temporary operations in past, today we are conducting continuous and comprehensive operations aimed at eradicating the source of the terrorist threat, dealing significant blows to terrorist organisations,” he said.

“Had we not been present there now, attacks by these organisations against our country and people would have continued domestically, as they did before, and the current stability would not have been maintained,” the minister added.

Guler reaffirmed Ankara's determination to combat terrorism with resolve and steadfastness for the sake of the country's peace and security.

Türkiye’s persistent support to TRNC

Guler said Türkiye will continue to support the legitimate interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“Just like before, we will continue to be present on the island for security, peace, and stability, and to support the legitimate interests of our brother, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, under all circumstances,” he pledged.

“Simultaneously with our fight against terrorism, we are also resolutely protecting our rights and interests in our blue homeland. In this context, we continue our activities in Cyprus within the framework of the Guarantee and Alliance Treaties, which are our national issues. I would like to stress once again that the confirmation of the acquired rights of our Turkish Cypriot brothers, namely sovereign equality and equal international status, is indispensable for us,” he added.

Fostering good neighbourly relations

He also urged his counterparts to abandon "outdated, status quo-oriented, and provocative rhetoric," and instead approach the resolution reasonably and logically, taking into account historical and current realities.

Ankara aspires to maintain the process with Athens by fostering good neighbourly relations, dialogue, and a positive agenda under the Athens Declaration framework, Guler said, adding that Türkiye will never compromise its national rights and interests in the pursuit of a peaceful solution.