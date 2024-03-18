Türkiye’s foreign minister has reiterated the country's commitment to fighting terrorism in Iraq and addressing the national security threat posed by a political party’s ties to the PKK terror group.

"Türkiye is determined to use all its diplomatic tools in a coordinated manner to establish stability in the region" with the fight against terrorism in Iraq, Hakan Fidan told a news channel in an interview Monday.

Highlighting the enduring friendship between Türkiye and the people of the Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah, Fidan said the leadership of northern Iraq's PUK party in Sulaymaniyah "poses a national security threat to Türkiye due to its cooperation with the terror group PKK."

He added: "Our desire is for our friends in Sulaymaniyah to correct their mistakes, cement their friendship with Türkiye as they have done throughout history, and move forward together towards a shared future."

Related PUK, PKK cooperation threatens security and stability in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

Iraq officially designated the terrorist PKK an outlawed group