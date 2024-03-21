TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye calls for nuclear safety measures, regional denuclearisation
Condemning the use or threat of using nuclear weapons, Hakan Fidan says that rhetoric surrounding "nuclear weapons casts a shadow on our common pursuit for a secure and energy-wise clean future.”
Türkiye calls for nuclear safety measures, regional denuclearisation
"Türkiye has already been implementing a solid energy route and source diversification strategy with an ambitious clean energy transition agenda," Fidan said. /Photo: AA / Others
March 21, 2024

Turkish foreign minister has urged nuclear safety measures and regional denuclearisation at the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, expressing concerns over the situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Addressing the summit hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium in Brussels, Hakan Fidan on Thursday underscored the critical need for enhanced nuclear safety measures and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to regional denuclearisation efforts.

"The summit constitutes a turning point concerning the future of civil nuclear energy," he said.

Highlighting Türkiye's ambitious energy strategy, Fidan outlined the nation's transition towards clean energy and its significant contribution to energy security and climate change mitigation.

RelatedRenewables lead Türkiye's electricity expansion with 99.5% growth in 2023

Energy diversification

"Türkiye has already been implementing a solid energy route and source diversification strategy with an ambitious clean energy transition agenda," he said.

Emphasising Türkiye's effort in the civil nuclear arena, Fidan said: "The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is our flagship project. Once fully operational, it will meet 10 percent of our electricity demand."

Addressing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant situation, Fidan expressed serious concern, citing Türkiye's experience with the Chornobyl disaster.

Referring to the Chornobyl disaster, he said: "We simply cannot afford another one. Türkiye has undertaken several initiatives to avert a dreadful episode in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia city."

Recommended
RelatedTürkiye's environmental efforts in 2023: Towards a greener nation

Threat of using nuclear weapons

Fidan pledged Ankara's support for initiatives aimed at averting a potential catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and endorsed the IAEA director general's efforts in addressing the issue.

Condemning "the use or threat of using nuclear weapons," he said that rhetoric surrounding "nuclear weapons casts a shadow on our common pursuit for a secure and energy-wise clean future.”

He identified the Middle East as "the most stressful region" in this context, citing the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israeli officials' comments on nuclear weapons.

"While the carnage in Gaza goes on, Israeli officials’ narrative on nuclear weapons cannot be simply shrugged off as reckless," he said.

"Türkiye, therefore, reiterates its call for denuclearising the region to avoid a possible nuclear arms race," he added.

Fidan expressed gratitude to Belgium and the IAEA for organising the summit, recognising its pivotal role in shaping the future of civil nuclear energy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year