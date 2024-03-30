Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have rallied in London, in the latest demonstration in the British capital demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and more aid for the territory under Israeli attacks.

The event on Saturday, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, began at Russell Square in the city centre before attendees marched to Trafalgar Square for a mid-afternoon rally.

A smaller number of demonstrators also turned out for a counter-protest in support of Israel, with lines of police separating the two gatherings.

London has seen numerous large-scale pro-Palestinian protests since Israel waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza after an October 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

The peaceful protests are a sign of solidarity with Palestine as Israeli attacks have killed more than 32,700 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, in addition to causing mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.

However, some ruling Conservative lawmakers have branded the London rallies as "hate marches" that fuel a hostile environment towards Jewish people.

'We will keep marching'

Organisers insist they are exercising their democratic rights and that law-breakers are a tiny minority of the sometimes tens of thousands of people who turned out.