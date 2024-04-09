Tuesday, April 9, 2024

2045 GMT — Israel has killed at least 14 Palestinians and wounded several others in its air strike on the Al Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

According to the agency, Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building in the camp on the eve of the Eid al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

1723 GMT —UNRWA unable to deliver food to northern Gaza 'since January'

Israeli restrictions have prevented the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from delivering food to northern Gaza since January, the United Nations humanitarian office said.

“UNRWA continues to face disproportionate restrictions on access, with no food convoys approved to the north since January 2024,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

It cited that 40 percent of all food missions have been denied access by Israel in February and March.

“The Gaza Strip is undergoing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” it added.

UNRWA is the largest humanitarian organisation in Gaza and is considered the backbone of humanitarian aid operations in the enclave.

1751 GMT — US Muslim group slams US defence chief for denying Israeli genocide in Gaza

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has slammed US defence chief Lloyd Austin for rejecting accusations that Israel has committed genocide in the besieged Gaza.

The condemnation came shortly after Austin said the US has seen no evidence that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

1723 GMT — Blinken says Israel has not told US about Rafah invasion start date

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel has not informed the Biden administration about when it plans to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had set a date for the ground operation to begin, bucking international opposition by saying that "no force in the world" will prevent him from carrying out the invasion.

Blinken said the US does not "have a date for any Rafah operation, at least one that's been communicated to us by the Israelis."

He pointed instead to twice-delayed talks that the US is seeking to have with an Israeli delegation to present it with alternatives to a ground attack.

Those talks are expected to happen next week after a meeting planned for this week was postponed.

1608 GMT — UAE sends first aid convoy by land to northern Gaza

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the arrival of the first aid convoy by land to northern Gaza.

"The first Emirati aid convoy has arrived in the northern Gaza Strip by land, consisting of 17 trucks," the Joint Operations Command of the UAE Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The convoy is considered the first to have been dispatched by any country by land to northern Gaza amid a crippling Israeli blockade on the enclave.

The convoy carried over 370 tonnes of relief aid, including food and medical supplies, food supplements, clothing, shelter materials and other necessities.

1603 GMT — UNICEF urges ceasefire in Gaza to help stem humanitarian crisis

A ceasefire in Gaza would allow aid distribution, facilitate the return of hostages, and bring relief to those affected by the conflict, UNICEF spokesman James Elder has said, describing a ceasefire as critical.

Elder expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasising the urgent need for a ceasefire.

He highlighted that despite the UN's call for a ceasefire, the region remains engulfed in violence, with the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza facing the threat of famine.

Saying he witnessed "dire" conditions firsthand during his travels in Gaza, Elder stressed the widespread desire for peace among Palestinians.

"We need that ceasefire so children and families that have been enduring this for months can finally go to bed at night knowing that they will actually wake up in the morning," he said.

1551 GMT —Germany denies facilitating Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Germany has defended its political and military support for Israel’s war in Gaza and rejected Nicaragua’s claim that it was facilitating “genocide” against Palestinians.

Addressing the UN's highest court in The Hague, German diplomat Tania von Uslar-Gleichen argued that Nicaragua’s case against Germany had taken a “one-sided” view of the conflict.

“It fails to properly appreciate both the facts and the law in this situation. Germany firmly rejects Nicaragua's accusations,” she said and claimed that Berlin is acting in line with international law while providing assistance to Israel.

Presenting her country’s defence before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Uslar-Gleichen argued that Berlin’s arms exports to Israel were appropriate and delivered after detailed scrutiny.

Berlin approved $354 million (€326.5 million) worth of weapons exports to Israel in 2023, the majority of which were approved after October 7, a tenfold increase compared to 2022.

1535 GMT —Amnesty International urges Israel to return body of Palestinian who died of cancer in custody

Amnesty International has said Israel must release the body of Palestinian Walid Daqqah, who died a day earlier after a long battle with cancer while serving a prison sentence.

"It is heart-wrenching that Walid Daqqah has died in Israeli custody despite the many calls for his urgent release on humanitarian grounds following his 2022 diagnosis with bone marrow cancer and the fact that he had already completed his original sentence," Erika Guevara-Rosas, senior director at Amnesty International, said.

1531 GMT — Israeli army concludes large-scale military drill near Lebanon border

The Israeli army concluded a large-scale drill near the Lebanese border amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.

A military statement said the drill by the 146th Division, the army’s largest reserve division, as well as the Navy, Air Force, police and rescue services aimed at “increasing readiness and strengthening cooperation between the forces.”

The army said the military exercise simulated several scenarios, including defending the region, evacuating wounded under fire, and different attacks.

1459 GMT —US does not believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza: Defence chief

The US does not believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, defence chief Lloyd Austin has said.

"We don't have any evidence of genocide being created," Austin said at a Senate hearing on the Pentagon’s budget request.

Austin reiterated that the US is committed to assisting Israel in defending its territory and people by providing security assistance.

1413 GMT —Denmark announces $15M in humanitarian aid to Gaza, occupied West Bank

The Danish Foreign Ministry has announced that it is sending $15 million in humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the occupied West Bank amid warnings of imminent famine, media reports said.

The ministry emphasised, however, that the world “cannot hide the fact that it is difficult to get in the emergency aid.”

“Therefore, at the same time, we are putting massive diplomatic pressure on Israel to open up better opportunities to bring in the emergency aid,” Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jorgensen, said in a statement.

1402 GMT — 'No force in the world' will prevent Rafah invasion — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that “no force in the world” will prevent his army from invading Rafah in the southern tip of Gaza.

"We will complete the elimination of the Hamas battalions, including in Rafah,” Netanyahu told recruits being drafted to the army’s Border Defense Corps.

“No force in the world will stop us. Many forces are trying to do this, but it will not help because this enemy, after what he has done, will not do it again," he added.

Several countries, including the US, have urged Israel to abandon plans for a ground attack in Rafah, where more than 1.4M people have taken refuge in Rafah from Tel Aviv’s ongoing offensive on Gaza.

1302 GMT —Israeli army arrests 20 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army forces have detained 20 more Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The arrests took place in the cities of East Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Tubas, and Nablus, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought to 8,165 Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since last October, according to Palestinian figures.

1301 GMT — Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting: military

The Israeli army has said that six soldiers had been injured in fighting in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

A military statement, however, did not specify where the soldiers were wounded.

According to Israeli army figures, at least 604 soldiers have been killed and 3,208 others wounded since Israel's brutal onslaught on Gaza.

1158 GMT — Spain’s premier to embark on European tour to rally support for recognition of Palestine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will embark on a European tour to try to convince more nations to recognise an independent Palestinian state, the government spokesperson has announced.

Madrid has vowed to recognise the Palestinian state before July, but it hopes more countries will follow its lead.

Starting on Friday, Sanchez will begin a series of “trips, meetings and contacts” with European and international leaders to “share his concern around the situation in Gaza and the need to push forward the recognition of Palestine as a state,” spokesperson Pilar Alegria told a press conference.

1128 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks hits 33,360 — ministry