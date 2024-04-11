US Central Forces Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla is expected to visit Israel on Thursday and discuss the coordination of defence plans against a possible attack by Iran and its proxies, according to a report.

Kurilla is expected to meet with senior Israeli army officials and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Axios news website reported, citing two Israeli officials.

The report quoted Israeli officials as saying that they are preparing for a "possible, unprecedented direct attack against Israel from Iranian soil," adding that Israel will retaliate.

Tensions between Israel and Iran are on the rise after the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

Tehran holds Israel responsible for the strike that levelled the building, killing 12 people. Israel has not acknowledged its involvement, though it has been bracing for an Iranian response to the attack, a significant escalation in their long-running shadow war.

A US defence official refused to discuss "flag officer travel for operational security," it reported.