Oil production from 33 wells in Türkiye's southeastern Gabar region has exceeded 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking a record in the Turkish Republic's history.

"Today will go down in history as the day we achieved the highest quality and quantity of oil production," said Alparslan Bayraktar, the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, as he inspected two major oil wells in the region on Thursday.

Calling the city of Sirnak, where Gabar is located, the "oil capital of Türkiye", Bayraktar announced that the country's daily oil production in total has exceeded 100,000 bpd.

Related Türkiye's goal is to attain complete energy independence: President Erdogan

At the beginning of this year, the ministry had marked that number as their goal for the end of 2024. They have now achieved that threshold in just 33 wells.