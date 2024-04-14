TÜRKİYE
CIA asks Turkish intelligence chief to mediate Israel-Iran tensions
CIA Director William Burns reaches out to Ibrahim Kalin during Eid to seek his assistance as a mediator in the regional crisis.
The conversation between Kalin and Burns also encompassed discussions on the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza. / Photo: AA Archive
April 14, 2024

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States' Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns has reached out to Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), seeking mediation in the wake of Iran's attack on Israel.

The conversation between Kalin and Burns during Eid also encompassed discussions on the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian enclave, Gaza, which has been subject to a relentless war by Israel since October 7.

Subsequent to his dialogue with his US counterpart, Kalin convened a meeting with Hamas, indicating Türkiye's active involvement in regional diplomacy amidst escalating tensions.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The attack killed seven Iranian military officials including a senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, drawing sharp reactions from Iranian government officials who vowed a "decisive response."

Concerns of further retaliation

The barrage of drones and missiles on Saturday marked the first instance of Iran launching an attack directly from its own territory against Israel.

Tehran is said to have fired more than 300 drones and missiles in the attack that lasted several hours, many of which were intercepted by Israeli air defence systems.

Allies including the US, UK and France also helped ward off the attack.

While indicating that Tehran's retaliation against Israel has concluded, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned that in the event of another attack on his country, the response would be stronger.

The retaliatory attack has sparked concerns among those who fear that Israel's potential response against Iran could trigger yet another escalation in the already volatile region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
