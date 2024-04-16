TÜRKİYE
Türkiye-Iraq relations to shift positively after upcoming visit: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan outlines key agenda for Baghdad visit, emphasises significance of Tanzanian president's upcoming visit, and updates on potential visit by Russian President Putin during a press briefing in Ankara.
Regarding his upcoming visit to Baghdad, Erdogan emphasised its importance in strengthening relations with Iraq. / Photo: AA
April 16, 2024

"Türkiye-Iraq relations will be grounded on a different basis," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised, regarding his upcoming visit to Baghdad.

Erdogan said "The Iraqi side attaches great importance to this visit of ours," further highlighting the significance of enhancing relations with Iraq during the briefing held with press members in Ankara on Tuesday.

Turkish president underscored the water issue as a key agenda item, noting that Iraq has raised concerns and requests regarding water resources.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's commitment to addressing these issues and stated, "They already want us to solve this issue. We will take our steps in this direction."

President Erdogan mentioned discussions on natural gas and oil flow to Türkiye, indicating a comprehensive approach to bilateral issues. Erdogan also mentioned the possibility of visiting Erbil after Baghdad to meet with officials there, further emphasising Türkiye's commitment to regional diplomacy.

Diplomatic traffic

Erdogan also highlighted the upcoming visit of the President of Tanzania, emphasising the significance of Tanzania as an important African nation.

"Tanzania is an important country in Africa. That's why Tanzanian president's visit to Türkiye is crucial. The steps we will take with them contain important opportunities in terms of investments as well as diplomatic issues."

Regarding a potential visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan stated, "We have frequent telephone conversations with Putin. The date for his visit to Türkiye has not been determined yet. I believe that this issue will become clear as soon as possible."

