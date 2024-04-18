TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister meets Dutch counterpart in The Hague
Fidan in on his visit to the Netherlands for the 10th Meeting of the Wittenburg Conference, which has been held between Türkiye and the Netherlands since 2008, the ministry says.
Turkish foreign minister meets Dutch counterpart in The Hague
Fidan will discuss Türkiye's expectations on counter-terrorism efforts, and recent developments in the nearby region, including Israel-Palestine, Ukraine, and Cyprus. / Photo: AA Archive
April 18, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot in the city of The Hague, Netherlands.

Fidan in on his visit to the Netherlands for the 10th Meeting of the Wittenburg Conference, which has been held between Türkiye and the Netherlands since 2008, the ministry said on X on Friday.

He also met with representatives of the Turkish community and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), it added. 

Earlier, Fidan also met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and discussed bilateral ties and the situation in Gaza. 

In 2008, Türkiye and the Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening Türkiye-Netherlands relations and establishing the Türkiye-Netherlands Conference.

Under this framework, Türkiye-Netherlands conferences have been alternately held in Türkiye and the Netherlands since that year, chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries.

In addition to ministerial meetings, technical-level working group meetings are held between relevant ministries and institutions of both countries.

The Netherlands has been the largest foreign investor in Türkiye between 2005 and January 2024, with about $29 billion invested.

There is potential for further cooperation, especially in energy, environment, climate, digital, and green transformation, and new technology fields.

RelatedTürkiye-EU relations crucial for region: Turkish vice president

Türkiye holds big influence in region and beyond — Rutte

Recommended

On Wednesday, Rutte underscored the significance of enhancing the EU’s relationship with Türkiye in a statement on X.

"Türkiye is a geopolitical actor with a big influence in the region and beyond. It’s a NATO ally and a partner in a wide range of areas. Examples include counterterrorism, security, climate change and energy, the economy and migration," Rutte wrote.

"It’s important for the EU – and the Netherlands – to maintain good relations with Türkiye. So it’s good to look at what steps we can take to strengthen our ties," he added.

Wittenburg Conference

Türkiye and the Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening Türkiye-Netherlands relations and establishing the Türkiye-Netherlands Conference in 2008.

Under this framework, Türkiye-Netherlands conferences have been alternately held in both countries, chaired by their foreign ministers.

In addition to ministerial meetings, technical-level working group meetings are held between relevant ministries and institutions.

The Netherlands has been the largest foreign investor in Türkiye between 2005 and January 2024, with about $29 billion invested.

Efforts aiming to increase the current trade volume of around $12.5 billion to $15 billion in the short term and $20 billion in the medium term between the two countries.

There is potential for further cooperation, especially in energy, environment, climate, digital, and green transformation, and new technology fields.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan