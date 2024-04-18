Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot in the city of The Hague, Netherlands.

Fidan in on his visit to the Netherlands for the 10th Meeting of the Wittenburg Conference, which has been held between Türkiye and the Netherlands since 2008, the ministry said on X on Friday.

He also met with representatives of the Turkish community and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), it added.

Earlier, Fidan also met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and discussed bilateral ties and the situation in Gaza.

In 2008, Türkiye and the Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening Türkiye-Netherlands relations and establishing the Türkiye-Netherlands Conference.

Under this framework, Türkiye-Netherlands conferences have been alternately held in Türkiye and the Netherlands since that year, chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries.

In addition to ministerial meetings, technical-level working group meetings are held between relevant ministries and institutions of both countries.

The Netherlands has been the largest foreign investor in Türkiye between 2005 and January 2024, with about $29 billion invested.

There is potential for further cooperation, especially in energy, environment, climate, digital, and green transformation, and new technology fields.

Related Türkiye-EU relations crucial for region: Turkish vice president

Türkiye holds big influence in region and beyond — Rutte