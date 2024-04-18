Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are of great help to Mali to control its lands, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Abdoulaye Diop has said.

Speaking at the fourth term Türkiye-Mali Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in the capital Ankara, Diop underlined the strong cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence and security on Thursday.

Diop noted that the use of combat drones helped Mali achieve results that are "appreciated today".

The country is willing to transform areas such as agriculture, textile and mining, with "reliable, friendly and strategic partners like Türkiye," he added.