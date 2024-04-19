TÜRKİYE
Rapprochement with Türkiye historical necessity: Greek foreign minister
Major disagreements between Greece and Türkiye remain, yet tensions should not grow into crises, says George Gerapetritis.
April 19, 2024

Rapprochement with Türkiye is a historical necessity, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has stressed.

"The rapprochement being attempted between Greece and Türkiye is, in my opinion, a historical necessity. The two countries are neighbours. They are destined by geography to live together," Gerapetritis told radio broadcaster Channel One on Friday.

"Those of us who are in the service of the country should try to have a peaceful neighbourhood," he added.

Holding that Türkiye and Greece are unlikely to change their positions on major sources of disagreement before rapprochement commences, the top diplomat said they "will attempt to emphasise those points which are mutually beneficial and can help us to move a little better in our relationship."

He added that the organisation of an upcoming visit to Türkiye by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, scheduled for May 13, was progressing as planned and expressed his hopes for a "good and productive meeting".

RelatedTürkiye, Greece announce Athens Declaration to improve friendly relations

Marine parks, EU relations

Responding to a question on Greek plans to build marine parks in the Ionian and Aegean seas and Türkiye's strong opposition to them, Gerapetritis urged "acceptance" by both parties that the fundamental positions of the other will not change.​​​ ​​​​

Türkiye cautioned Greece on April 10 against exploiting environmental issues for political gain after Athens announced plans to launch two new marine parks.

Ankara urged Greece not to involve outstanding issues between the two countries concerning the Aegean Sea, including "the status of some islands, islets and rocks whose sovereignty has not been ceded to Greece by international treaties, within the framework of its own agenda."

Gerapetritis also touched on the conclusion text of this week's extraordinary European Council special meeting concerning ties with Türkiye, which Ankara criticised for linking progress in EU-Türkiye relations to the Cyprus issue.

"The connection between Euro-Turkish relations and progress in the Cyprus issue is, in my opinion, completely logical," the Greek top diplomat said.

Türkiye says the conclusions lack "strategic vision" in its approach to the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
