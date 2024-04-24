TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan calls on Germany to recognise grave situation in Gaza
Erdogan also expressed hope that the two countries would focus on discussing joint production projects, particularly in the defence sector.
Türkiye's Erdogan calls on Germany to recognise grave situation in Gaza
Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds joint news conference with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara / Photo: Reuters
April 24, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to intensify efforts to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure that uninterrupted and adequate humanitarian aid reaches the Palestinian people.

“The efforts of the Israeli administration to hide its atrocities and massacres committed in Gaza should not be allowed," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is on an official visit, in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of jeopardizing not only the security of his own citizens but also that of the entire region, just to prolong his political career.

Türkiye is no longer sustaining intensive trade relations with Israel, and that chapter is closed, he underlined.

Pointing out that Israel killed women, and children in Gaza, Erdogan urged Germany to see and recognise the "horrific scene."

RelatedGerman president faces protests in Istanbul over support for Israel

Joint production projects

Recommended

Erdogan also expressed hope Ankara and Berlin would not encounter obstacles and focus on discussing joint production projects, particularly in the defence sector.

"We hope that Türkiye and Germany will begin to discuss joint production ventures rather than barriers, particularly in defence," Erdogan said.

"(With Germany) We desire to completely remove the restrictions we face in the defence industry," he added.

He said Türkiye aims to expand bilateral trade volume with Germany, which has surpassed $50B, to $60B in a balanced manner.

Ankara expects "further support and solidarity from German authorities in the fight against terrorism," the president said.

RelatedPresident Erdogan meets Germany's Scholz, calls for a ceasefire in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan