TikTok's CEO has vowed to fight in the courts to overturn a newly signed US law that could see the popular app banned due to allegations it is controlled by the Chinese government.

"Rest assured — we aren't going anywhere," CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Wednesday in a video posted moments after Biden signed the bill that gives China-based ByteDance 270 days to divest TikTok's US assets or face a ban.

"Make no mistake, this is a ban. A ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice," he said.

"Politicians may say otherwise, but don't get confused. Many who sponsored the bill admit a TikTok ban is the ultimate goal."

Chew called the move "ironic" given that the "freedom of expression on TikTok reflects the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom."

"We will keep fighting for your rights in the courts. The facts and the Constitution are on our side," he told the platform users.

The ban measure was included in a $95 billion foreign aid package, including military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The bill, which could trigger the rare step of barring a company from operating in the US market, passed the Senate by a 79-18 vote three days after it cleared the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support.

Biden's campaign to keep using TikTok

Ironically, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign plans to continue using TikTok, according to a campaign official.

"A fragmented media environment requires us to show up and meet voters where they are — and that includes online. TikTok is one of many places we're making sure our content is being seen by voters," said a Biden campaign official, who declined to be named.