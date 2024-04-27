Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu has become the European champion for the 3rd time in a row.

Cakiroglu defeated on Saturday Anastasia Kool from Russia to win the gold medal in the Women’s Boxing Championships’ 52 kg final in Serbia's capital Belgrade.

Having two golds at European Championship events, the 27-year-old previously bagged a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics and a gold in the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship.

Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Türkiye takes the first place while Anastasiia Kool of Russia takes the second and Venelina Poptoleva of Bulgaria and Dragana Jovanovic of Serbia the third places of the 2024 EUBC Elite Men & Women Championships flyweight (52 kg) matches in Belgrade, Serbia on.