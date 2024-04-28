More than 500 illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint of Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish Passover holiday.

"More than 500 settlers stormed Al Aqsa from the Mugharbah Gate and carried out provocative rounds and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards," the Islamic Endowments Authority in Jerusalem said in a statement on Sunday.

The authority added that the settlers' incursions were carried out under the protection of police, who tightened military measures at the gates of the Old City and Al Aqsa Mosque.

Settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque are expected to continue until afternoon prayers on Sunday, it added.

Related Over 700 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque for Jewish Passover

Since the first day of Passover, which began on Monday evening and lasts a week, hundreds of illegal Jewish settlers have been storming the Al Aqsa Mosque complex daily under tight police measures, causing severe tensions in various parts of the occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

On Thursday, nearly 1,700 illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in groups to celebrate Passover, the Islamic Endowments Authority in Jerusalem had said.