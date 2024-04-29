The yen has swung wildly as it surged soon after hitting a fresh 34-year low against the dollar.

On Monday, the yen slipped to 160.17 to the greenback in volatile morning trade, with liquidity thin amid a holiday in Japan. It later bounced back to 155.05.

The stock market in Japan was closed on Monday for a national holiday. However, some analysts speculated that Japan stepped in to boost the yen.

"I have no comment at this time," Masato Kanda, Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, told reporters at the ministry after the yen's sudden rise.

Meanwhile, the dollar's rally came as another forecast-topping US inflation report dented hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

'Financial intervention'

The Yen currency has come under renewed pressure after the Bank of Japan refused to tighten monetary policy further at its meeting last week.