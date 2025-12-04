China has called for the Gaza ceasefire to be “effectively” implemented, warning that the situation remains “very fragile” amid continued Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday, responding to questions about fresh Israeli strikes that violated the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to “respond accordingly” following the injury of several soldiers in clashes with Palestinian resistance groups Hamas members in Rafah on Wednesday.