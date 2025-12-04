WAR ON GAZA
China urges full enforcement of Gaza ceasefire as Israel continues deadly strikes
Beijing warns the truce remains “very fragile” after new Israeli attacks, saying humanitarian relief and regional stability hinge on honouring the ceasefire agreed in October.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian says that Beijing hopes the truce will be fully respected, amid continued Israeli violations. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

China has called for the Gaza ceasefire to be “effectively” implemented, warning that the situation remains “very fragile” amid continued Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday, responding to questions about fresh Israeli strikes that violated the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to “respond accordingly” following the injury of several soldiers in clashes with Palestinian resistance groups Hamas members in Rafah on Wednesday.

Lin said Beijing hopes the truce will be fully respected, humanitarian suffering will be meaningfully eased, and that “peace and stability in the region will be restored as soon as possible,” according to the state-run Global Times.

Phase one of the ceasefire arrangement includes a swap of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, along with plans to rebuild Gaza and form a new governing structure that excludes Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 70,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and wounded nearly 171,000 others.

