Hundreds of police tore down protest barricades and began arresting students early on Thursday at the University of California, Los Angeles — the latest flashpoint in an eruption of protest on US campuses over Israel's war in Gaza.

Officers in riot gear ripped down a wooden barricade around the protest encampment and dragged tents away in the fresh campus clashes on Thursday, which for weeks have seen authorities attempt a tightrope walk between the right to protest and complaints of violence and hate speech.

Students clad in white helmets linked arms and formed a line facing off against officers, who were detaining protesters and leading them away.

Police used flashbangs to disperse the crowds gathered outside the encampment who were chanting "Let them go!" as helicopters hovered overhead.

Officers blocked stairs accessing the encampment, with students dressed in yellow jackets and serving as medics telling AFP they were being largely prevented from accessing the area.

'This is a peaceful protest'

On another side of the encampment students carrying umbrellas, helmets and plastic shields squared off against police in tense silence, with a few sporadic chants of "Free Palestine!" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

"This is a peaceful protest, there are no counter-protestors tonight, so to call the police on them is despicable. This city should support them," LA resident Jack Bedrosian, who came along to show support, told AFP.

The large police presence, including California Highway Patrol and LAPD officers, comes after law enforcement were criticised for being slow to act during violent clashes late Tuesday when counter-protesters attacked an encampment of pro-Palestinian students.

UCLA said classes would be remote on Thursday and Friday due to the "emergency on campus," and warned students to avoid the protest area.

Wave of unrest

Demonstrators have gathered in at least 30 US universities since last month, often erecting tent encampments to protest the soaring death toll in Gaza.

Police tore down a protest encampment at the University of Texas on Wednesday, arresting more than a dozen people.