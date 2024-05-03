At least 20 people were killed and 21 others were injured in a bus accident on the Pakistan-China highway, rescue officials have said.

The victims were aboard a passenger bus that overturned on the Karakoram Highway in the Diamer district of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, rescue officials said on Friday.

The Karakoram Highway connects the South Asian nation with China at the Khunjerab Pass in Gilgit-Baltistan.