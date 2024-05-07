Floodwaters have continued their assault on southern Brazil, with hundreds of municipalities in ruins amid fears that food and drinking water may soon run out.

Since the unprecedented deluge started last week, at least 85 people have died, and more than 150,000 were ejected from their homes by floods and mudslides in Rio Grande do Sul state, authorities said on Monday.

The search is becoming ever more desperate for 134 people reported missing in the devastation that also left 339 people injured.

The disaster, which experts and the government have linked to the climate crisis, has left the state resembling "a scene out of a war," the state's governor, Eduardo Leite, said on Sunday.

In total, 385 cities, towns and villages have been hit, many of which remain cut off from the world — without access to drinking water or electricity or any means of calling for help.

In Porto Alegre, the state capital with 1.4 million inhabitants, many suburbs remained underwater even as the sun shone on Monday.

"Last night, the water came up to the corner and had stabilised. Today, we woke up, and it was outside my house and rising," Neucir Carmo, a 62-year-old resident of the Floresta neighbourhood, told the AFP news agency. "We don't know how high it will go."

The Guaiba River, which flows through the mega-city of high-rise buildings and wide streets, reached a record high level of 5.3 metres on Sunday — well above the historic peak of 4.76 meters that accompanied devastating floods in 1941. By Monday morning, the level had receded slightly, to 5.27 metres.

The MetSul meteorological agency said on its website that some parts of Porto Alegre, the wider metropolitan region and valley settlements "will be uninhabitable for weeks to months."