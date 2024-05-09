Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed concern over eroding confidence in European values, particularly as a result of the continent's failure to respond to Israel's atrocities against Palestine's Gaza.

Speaking on the occasion of Europe Day, May 9, President Erdogan emphasised that the day not only symbolises Europe's inception of political and economic unity but also honours the culmination of extensive collective endeavours for peace and stability over decades.

"However, numerous challenges such as wars, conflicts, terrorist acts, irregular migration, and climate change, both globally and in our immediate region, threaten order on the European continent," he said, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Communications Directorate on Thursday.

Erdogan highlighted that certain European institutions' and countries' policies during the Gaza crisis, which resulted in the deaths of 35,000 Palestinians, including 15,000 children, have undermined confidence in European values.

"As crises, conflicts, and wars affecting Europe and our shared geography remain unresolved, questioning of these values will continue to grow," he warned.

The president added that "escalating Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism across the continent are among the greatest concerns for both our citizens living in Europe and immigrants. Discrimination and hate crimes against the European Turkish Community are becoming increasingly commonplace."