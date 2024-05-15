TÜRKİYE
We feel pain of Nakba in our hearts as much as Palestinians do: Erdogan
Turkish president's recent social media posts address the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, expressing solidarity with Palestinians and reaffirming Türkiye's support for their cause.
May 15, 2024

Sooner or later, Palestinians will return to their homes; sooner or later, Palestinians will use the keys to their houses, which they have kept under their pillows and passed down from generation to generation, the Turkish president has said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, or the Catastrophe, a day observed by Palestinians on 15 May each year. This day symbolises their longing for their homeland and independence following the establishment of the State of Israel.

Erdogan expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, acknowledging the pain of the Nakba and emphasising Türkiye's unwavering support for their cause.

He reiterated the belief that Palestinians will one day return to their homes, reclaiming the keys passed down through generations.

Erdogan's message reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to stand by Palestine and its people, offering support in any way possible. The statement underscored the enduring hope for a peaceful resolution and the eventual realisation of Palestinian statehood.

The stance against "Zionist murderers"

In his post, Erdogan addressed criticism of Türkiye's treatment of wounded Palestinians, asserting that Türkiye can provide medical aid to those in need.

He also stated that "Zionist murderers" attacking him and Türkiye is as a badge of honour, not a cause for fear.

Erdogan warned against Israel's potential expansionist ambitions, suggesting that if unchecked, Israel could target Anatolia in its pursuit of a "promised land."

“Do not expect that Israel will stop in Gaza. If not stopped, this ferocious, terrorist state will eventually have designs on Anatolia with the delusion of the promised land," he said.

Erdogan's comments also included strong language regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him and his allies of genocide.

He pledged that Türkiye would seek justice for every victim and hold those responsible for violence accountable under the law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
