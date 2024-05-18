WORLD
Mobs target Pakistani students in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek
Pakistan's envoy to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham urges students in Kyrgyzstan's main city to "stay indoors until the situation returns to normal."
May 18, 2024

Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek have been targeted by violent mobs, according to multiple testimonies and videos on social media, promoting Islamabad's envoy to the country to urge students to stay indoors.

"In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advise all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal," Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Saturday.

"We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity."

It was not immediately clear what sparked the mob violence in the Kyrgyz capital.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Pakistani Foreign Office spokeswoman, said the embassy was in contact with the Kyrgyz authorities and has responded to hundreds of queries from distressed students and their families.

"There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening. According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on 13th of May," Pakistani embassy in Bishkek said in a statement.

"So far, a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," it said.

"There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan. Despite social media posts about alleged death and rape of Pakistani students, so far, we have not received any confirmed report," the statement added.

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, expressed deep concern over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, saying he has directed Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan "to provide all necessary help and assistance."

