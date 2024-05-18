Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek have been targeted by violent mobs, according to multiple testimonies and videos on social media, promoting Islamabad's envoy to the country to urge students to stay indoors.

"In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advise all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal," Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Saturday.

"We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity."

It was not immediately clear what sparked the mob violence in the Kyrgyz capital.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Pakistani Foreign Office spokeswoman, said the embassy was in contact with the Kyrgyz authorities and has responded to hundreds of queries from distressed students and their families.