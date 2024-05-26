TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Anadolu Agency photojournalist wins award at World Press Photo contest
Mustafa Hassouna's photograph, "Israeli Attacks on Gaza," is awarded the "Special Jury Prize" at the contest in the Netherlands.
Anadolu Agency photojournalist wins award at World Press Photo contest
In 2018, Hassouna was a finalist for the Guardian's agency photographer of the year, and in 2014, the Guardian chose his work as one of the year's best photographs./ Photo: AA / Others
May 26, 2024

Mustafa Hassouna, a photojournalist from Anadolu Agency, has received the "Special Jury Prize" at the World Press Photo (WPP) contest for his photograph, "Israeli Attacks on Gaza."

The award was presented on Friday to Hassouna by Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands during a ceremony in Amsterdam.

The contest highlighted pictures depicting the devastation and humanitarian disaster in Palestine's Gaza that has been under relentless Israeli attacks.

In 2018, Hassouna was a finalist for the Guardian's agency photographer of the year, and in 2014, the Guardian chose his work as one of the year's best photographs.

The award marks the second Anadolu Agency has received at the contest to date.

The WPP contest is organised by the Dutch Foundation for Photojournalism with the support of the Dutch royal family.

Photographs from Anadolu Agency have previously been submitted as evidence to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Recommended

Turkish news agency has also compiled the photos in a book, titled "Evidence," to be used at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

RelatedAnadolu exhibit exposing Israel’s atrocities in Gaza opens in Istanbul

ICC Trial in the Hague

Seven months into Israel’s war on Gaza, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued last week arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for their war crimes against Palestinians.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel has continued its relentless offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 80,200 others injured since last October.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault