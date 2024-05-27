TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams Israeli FM's 'baseless' remarks
Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's disrespectful tone and baseless accusations towards President Erdogan are a futile attempt to divert attention from the crimes committed by Israel in Palestine, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
May 27, 2024

Türkiye has slammed recent statements by the Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it "baseless".

"Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's disrespectful tone and baseless accusations towards our President are a futile attempt to divert attention from the crimes committed by Israel in Palestine," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Monday.

The Ministry highlighted that the Netanyahu government is responsible for the deaths of nearly forty thousand Palestinians since October, including the barbaric murder of dozens of innocent Palestinians in a tent camp attack on the night of May 26.

"Everyone complicit in these crimes will be prosecuted in international courts," the statement added.

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to defending justice and the rights of Palestinians.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 last year, which killed around 1,200 people.

The bombardment has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

