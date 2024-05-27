Türkiye has slammed recent statements by the Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it "baseless".

"Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's disrespectful tone and baseless accusations towards our President are a futile attempt to divert attention from the crimes committed by Israel in Palestine," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Monday.

The Ministry highlighted that the Netanyahu government is responsible for the deaths of nearly forty thousand Palestinians since October, including the barbaric murder of dozens of innocent Palestinians in a tent camp attack on the night of May 26.

"Everyone complicit in these crimes will be prosecuted in international courts," the statement added.