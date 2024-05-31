Over the years, in the sphere of international relations where the US has played an active role, one of the tools of its foreign policy rhetoric and practice, has been the invocation of red lines as a form of deterrence and an implied threat against its enemies. It’s a form of coercive diplomacy.

But what are red lines exactly, a frequently used term and concept that has been invoked in the 21st century international relations?

A definition that sets the tone of the word ‘red lines’ is as follows. Paris-based researcher Bruno Tertrais describes as “the manipulation of an adversary’s intent through (mostly public) statements for deterrence purposes, referring to the deliberate crossing of a certain threshold by an adversary, and relevant counteraction if this threshold is crossed.”

Of course, the value and effectiveness of red lines depends on whether the adversary deems the threat to be credible in terms of its enforcement and fallout, and whether the action they are being sanctioned for is worth it.

It is a cognitive act of weighing costs versus benefits of being sanctioned and weighing the value of the act against the costs imposed by the red lines (political, economic, etc.).

Red lines are a highly popular means of political symbolism. They convey to the targeted audiences the seriousness of the issue as well as give an appearance that something is being done in foreign policy terms.

Good red line Vs bad one

While the logic may appear to be sound, there’s a clear gap in the consistency of red lines. It basically comes down to ‘Us’ Vs ‘them’. Let me explain.

Washington has for decades preached to the world about the importance of a rules-based order, which helps stop transgression on the part of rogue actors.

But when it comes to red lines, the US has one rule for its enemies and another for its allies and clients.

It’s important to point out that the US is a relatively declining hegemonic power. It is seeking to create a system of informal rules and codes, as a substitute to the formal system of international law, to bend foreign relations in its favour.

A rules-based order is not about international law and quite often violates the core principles it stands for.

Within this geopolitical context, of a declining hegemon seeking to retain its ever-weakening grip on global power and influence, red lines are a tool in the US foreign policy arsenal that carries relatively low costs when they are invoked and involve lesser risks of a significant blowback.

The US is often heard invoking or attempting to impose red lines in international relations, sometimes those obeyed and other times ignored. There is also the aspect of a lack of consistency when it comes to enforcing red lines.

One of the most infamous historical examples of red lines and their enforcement was seen in the lead up to the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq on the alleged basis that Baghdad was in possession of weapons of mass destruction.

Another example of red lines came with former US President Barack Obama’s warning to the Assad regime against use of chemical weapons in Syria.

These represent two ‘enemy’ states of the US, but with different outcomes. In the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, after considerable procrastination and delay, US President Joe Biden’s administration spoke about red lines against Israeli military action, which rights see as a “plausible genocide”.

This red line rhetoric made the rounds even as the US continued to give Israel weapons and political and financial support.

Not all red lines are equal, in an Animal Farm kind of way, there are different rules for different countries and separate sets of circumstances to enforce them.

The Red Line bleeding Rafah