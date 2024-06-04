TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan urges global action to protect children of Gaza
Turkish President Erdogan invites UN, which declared June 4 as International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, to take a concrete step against the massacre of innocent children in Gaza.
Turkish President Erdogan urges global action to protect children of Gaza
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye "will continue to extend its hand" to oppressed people around the world, "especially in Gaza." / Photo: AA Archive
June 4, 2024

On International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the global community to protect the "honour and dignity, as well as the children of Gaza.”

"I invite the United Nations, which declared this special day, to take a concrete step against the massacre of innocent children in Gaza by bombs for months, and to take action with the understanding that the world is bigger than five," he said on Tuesday, referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council who have veto power.

"On the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, I remember with sadness the more than 15,000 children who have been barbarically murdered in Gaza since October 7," he said.

Erdogan also underlined that Türkiye "will continue to extend its hand" to oppressed people around the world, "especially in Gaza."

"Wherever children are being killed, wherever they are subjected to hunger and poverty, we will continue to extend our hand and work hard with the belief that a more just world is possible," Erdogan added.

Recommended

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Palestine's Gaza since an attack by Hamas last October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. More than 36,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs