The Turkish House in New York has held a​​​​​​​ panel titled "Combatting Islamophobia in the Modern World.”

The Consulates General of Türkiye, Indonesia, and Pakistan jointly organised the panel on Wednesday.

Turkish Consul General Reyhan Ozgur said that Islamophobia undermines the principles of diversity, unity, and mutual respect in society, similar to any form of hatred.

Ozgur emphasised that Islamophobia not only targets Muslims but also fuels division and intolerance globally. He stressed that combatting Islamophobia is not the responsibility of any nation or group alone but requires a collective effort and collaboration.