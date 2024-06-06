TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite ready to launch
Turksat 6A will be launched into orbit during the week of July 8 - 15, depending on weather conditions.
Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite ready to launch
Turksat 6A was transferred to Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida, US, to be launched into space. / Photo: AA
June 6, 2024

Türkiye’s first indigenous communications satellite is set to launch into space in July.

Turksat 6A was delivered to the space centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday following a more than 19-hour flight from Murted Airspace Command in Ankara.

The satellite, which was then taken to the SpaceX hangar after four hours of preparations, is set to launch into orbit during the week of July 8 - 15 depending on weather conditions.

Turksat 6A was manufactured by Turkish engineers at Turkish Aerospace Industries, supported by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Tubitak Uzay, Aselsan and C2TECH.

Recommended

The satellite is Türkiye’s largest research and development project.

Turksat currently operates a total of five communication satellites, namely Turksat 3A, 4A, 4B, 5A and 5B, at 31 degrees, 42 degrees and 50 degrees in east orbits, reaching a population of 3.5 billion people.

With Turksat 6A, the coverage area of Türkiye will reach India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia with the launch of the satellite, increasing its reach to over five billion people around the globe and covering 65 percent of the world’s population.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs