Türkiye’s first indigenous communications satellite is set to launch into space in July.

Turksat 6A was delivered to the space centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday following a more than 19-hour flight from Murted Airspace Command in Ankara.

The satellite, which was then taken to the SpaceX hangar after four hours of preparations, is set to launch into orbit during the week of July 8 - 15 depending on weather conditions.

Turksat 6A was manufactured by Turkish engineers at Turkish Aerospace Industries, supported by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Tubitak Uzay, Aselsan and C2TECH.