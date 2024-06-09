Baykar has become one of Türkiye's top 10 exporters, marking the first time in the country's history that a defence and aerospace company has achieved this status, CEO of the company, Haluk Bayraktar has expressed.

"Baykar has led the defence and aerospace sector in exports for the past three years, now ranking among Türkiye's top 10 exporters," Bayraktar said, adding:

"We have undertaken all our projects entirely with our own resources."

The announcement came during the "Champions of Export" awards ceremony hosted by Türkiye Exporters Assembly at the Halic Congress Centre in Istanbul.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also attended the ceremony and presented the award to Bayraktar.

The company has seen significant success, particularly with its advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

Starting with mini UAV

Reflecting on Baykar's journey, Bayraktar noted the company started with the Bayraktar Mini UAV in the early 2000s, investing in research and development for seven years without generating revenue.