TÜRKİYE
Türkiye urges global bodies to act after Israeli attack on refugee camp
The Turkish Foreign Ministry calls on the UN Security Council to end the war crimes committed by Israel following Tel Aviv's attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza that killed over 200 people.
Over 200 killed in Israeli 'complex war crime' in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.  /Photo: AA / Others
June 9, 2024

Türkiye's foreign ministry condemned Israel for its attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

"We deplore the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, which has killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"With this latest barbaric attack, Israel has added a new one to the list of war crimes it has committed in Gaza," it added.

The Turkish government called on international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate action to halt Israel's actions.

"We call on the institutions responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council in particular, to exercise their responsibility to put an end to the commission of these crimes by Israel," the statement read.

Türkiye's foreign ministry highlighted that Israel is already under scrutiny by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention, urging the international community to recognise the severity of the situation and act accordingly.

The attack on Nuseirat has drawn widespread condemnation and has intensified calls for accountability and justice for the Palestinian people.

The death toll from the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza rises to 210, with more than 400 others injured, according to the Palestinian government media office in the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
