Türkiye's foreign ministry condemned Israel for its attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

"We deplore the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, which has killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"With this latest barbaric attack, Israel has added a new one to the list of war crimes it has committed in Gaza," it added.

The Turkish government called on international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate action to halt Israel's actions.

"We call on the institutions responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council in particular, to exercise their responsibility to put an end to the commission of these crimes by Israel," the statement read.