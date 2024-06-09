Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on all member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to use every available means to put pressure on Israel and its allies.

Speaking at the 6th Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High-Level Strategic Dialogue meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, Fidan said: “The inhumane conditions and treatment faced by Palestinian prisoners cannot be ignored."

“Let us close ranks to defend international law, human rights, and universal values that some of our Western friends have forgotten," he said.

"Closer cooperation among us will be essential for establishing peace and security in the region, starting with achieving a just solution for our Palestinian brothers," the Turkish foreign minister added.

Fidan stressed that Israel is committing "barbaric" crimes in Gaza, and that the silence of some countries must end.

"We are ready to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza, but those who destroyed Gaza and aided in its destruction must also compensate for these damages,” he said.

Fidan said that the resistance against the occupation in Palestine has become a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed worldwide.

"The recognition of the State of Palestine by more countries and its full membership in the UN is a requirement of international law, justice, and conscience,” he said.

“As Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to establish an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous State of Palestine," Fidan added.

Ties with Gulf countries