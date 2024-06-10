TÜRKİYE
Malaysia signs memorandum of understanding to purchase Turkish warships
Attending a ceremony in the capital Ankara, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin presents Malaysia's letter of acceptance to procure the naval vessels to be built by Turkish defence firm STM.
SSB President Haluk Gorgun, who attended the event held at the secretariat from the Turkish side, said the memorandum of understanding marks a new chapter of strategic partnership between the two countries' defence industries. / Photo: AA
June 10, 2024

Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase three Turkish corvette warships, Türkiye's Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB) have announced.

Attending a ceremony in the capital Ankara, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin presented Malaysia's letter of acceptance to procure the naval vessels to be built by Turkish defence firm STM, the SSB said in a statement on Monday.

SSB President Haluk Gorgun, who attended the event held at the secretariat from the Turkish side, said the memorandum of understanding marks a new chapter of strategic partnership between the two countries' defence industries.

"The successful execution of this project will ensure that the Turkish defence industry is prioritised as a provider in the Royal Malaysian Navy’s other projects in the 15 to 5 Transformation Program to be implemented in the coming period," Gorgun said.

He underlined that Türkiye would "develop together with friendly and brotherly countries, sharing our technologies, know-how, and expertise in the defence industry."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
