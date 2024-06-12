Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Spain to attend the eighth intergovernmental summit between the two countries, his office has announced.

Erdogan was welcomed at the Madrid Torrejon Airport on Wednesday by Fernando Mariano Sampedro Marcos, Spanish state secretary for the EU, as well as Spain's Ambassador to Ankara Cristina Latorre Sancho, Türkiye's Ambassador to Madrid Nuket Kucukel Ezberci, and other officials.

After his arrival, Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Spain's King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace of Zarzuela.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the meeting focused on bilateral relations, Israeli atrocities in Gaza and regional and global developments.

Expanding bilateral relations

During the meeting, Erdogan said Türkiye-Spain relations would develop and deepen further.

Erdogan also said that steps to be taken in every field, from expanding their bilateral trade volume to defence industry cooperation, will benefit both nations.

"Noting that the genocidal policies of the Israeli administration in the Palestinian territory must end as soon as possible, President Erdogan stated that the steps taken by Spain in this regard and Spain's support for Palestine are very important and that the international community's increased pressure on Israel can pave the way for lasting peace in the region," the directorate added.

The president was accompanied by a large delegation, including First Lady Emine Erdogan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli and Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

The two countries will hold the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit on Thursday, with the talks to be chaired by Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez has said that the summit is seen as an indication of deepening ties between the two nations.

