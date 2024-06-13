Eureka's Global Innovation Summit, addressing crucial aspects of the green transition, digitalisation, and sustainable economic strategies in line with global innovation trends, kicked off in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Türkiye is currently holding the Eureka Presidency from 2023 to 2024, and the two-day summit is being organised in collaboration with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

The summit will feature thematic panels, presentations, country events, and discussions attended by officials and experts.

The innovation summit, which attracts over 2,000 high-profile participants, leading companies, innovation leaders, and industrial organisations from 47 Eureka member countries, provides stakeholders from many countries with the opportunity to form project partnerships and hold bilateral meetings.

Hasan Mandal, the head of TUBITAK, said at the event that the summit is important for encouraging collaboration and innovation.

Innovative approaches not only address current challenges but also reveal how to respond to future problems, Mandal said, adding that they have completed significant work on a national and international scale.