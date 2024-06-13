TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Global Innovation Summit kicks off in Istanbul
The summit will feature thematic panels, presentations, country events, and discussions attended by officials and experts.
Global Innovation Summit kicks off in Istanbul
Hasan Mandal, the head of TUBITAK, said at the event that the summit is important for encouraging collaboration and innovation. / Photo: AA
June 13, 2024

Eureka's Global Innovation Summit, addressing crucial aspects of the green transition, digitalisation, and sustainable economic strategies in line with global innovation trends, kicked off in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Türkiye is currently holding the Eureka Presidency from 2023 to 2024, and the two-day summit is being organised in collaboration with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

The summit will feature thematic panels, presentations, country events, and discussions attended by officials and experts.

The innovation summit, which attracts over 2,000 high-profile participants, leading companies, innovation leaders, and industrial organisations from 47 Eureka member countries, provides stakeholders from many countries with the opportunity to form project partnerships and hold bilateral meetings.

Hasan Mandal, the head of TUBITAK, said at the event that the summit is important for encouraging collaboration and innovation.

Innovative approaches not only address current challenges but also reveal how to respond to future problems, Mandal said, adding that they have completed significant work on a national and international scale.

RelatedTurkish startups attract attention with success in global market
Recommended

Türkiye's startups

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır stated in a video message to the summit that Türkiye has a vibrant startup ecosystem with dynamic entrepreneurs.

Stressing that Türkiye's strong innovation environment has seven unicorns, he underlined that the ones that have emerged in the last four years are known as Turcorns.

Unicorns are startups with a valuation of $1 billion or higher.

He said that Türkiye has emerged as a regional leader in entrepreneurship, with plans to create 100,000 tech startups by 2030.

"We will make significant progress in 5G technologies, autonomous mobility systems, battery and chip technologies, solar panels, wind turbines, biotechnological medicines, next-generation satellites, and high-speed trains," he added.

RelatedA Turkish startup: save food, save money, save the Earth
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs