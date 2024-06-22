In a covert speech to Zionist settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a key minister in hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's extremist cabinet, Bezalel Smotrich, has unveiled a stealth agenda to solidify Israeli grip on the Palestinian territory without being seen internationally as a formal annexation.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister, who is also a minister in the Defence Ministry, known for his Islamophobic stance and anti-Palestine hate, outlined a strategic shift from military to civilian rule under his command in the Israeli Defence Ministry, as per a report in The New York Times.

Smotrich's plan, disclosed at a private gathering, aims to blur the line between occupation and annexation, circumventing international scrutiny.

Underscoring that these clandestine maneuvers are backed by PM Netanyahu, he said that they directly undermine the official stance of potential negotiations concerning the status of the occupied West Bank.

"It will be easier to swallow in the international and legal context," Smotrich said in the June 9 meeting. "So that they won’t say that we are doing annexation here."

Smotrich, head of the extremist Religious Zionism party, said the goal is to prevent the occupied West Bank from becoming part of a Palestinian state, describing the changes as "mega-dramatic" and calling it alteration of a system's DNA.

"I'm telling you, it's mega-dramatic," he told the Zionist settlers. "Such changes change a system's DNA."

Related Smotrich calls for expanding illegal Zionist settlements in West Bank

Complicating two-state solution

Despite Israel's Supreme Court defining the territory as occupied under military rule, Smotrich's policies suggest a deliberate integration into Israeli governance, complicating efforts towards a two-state solution espoused by ally US and international community.

"Fifteen years ago, I was one of those running on the hills, erecting tents," Smotrich told the settlers in his speech.

Smotrich's ascent within Netanyahu's coalition reflects a shift towards hardline policies. A former settler troublemaker, he has challenged legal norms and international consensus, advocating Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

Under his influence, policies have shifted towards civilian oversight of illegal settlements and increased defence spending to protect them. These actions have drawn criticism for escalating tensions and hindering peace efforts.

To deflect international scrutiny, he said the regime has allowed the Defence Ministry to remain involved in the process, so that it seems that the military is still at the heart of West Bank governance.