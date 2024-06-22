TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye mourns passing of Indian ambassador in Ankara
"Ambassador Paul will be remembered with appreciation for his candid efforts and determination for strengthening the relations between our two countries during his tenure," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry says.
Türkiye mourns passing of Indian ambassador in Ankara
Ambassador of India to Türkiye Virander Paul had been undergoing cancer treatment. / Photo: AA Archive
June 22, 2024

Türkiye has expressed sorrow over the death of India's envoy to the country, Virander Paul.

"We have learned the passing away on 21 June of Dr. Virander Paul, Ambassador of India to Türkiye, with deep sorrow," Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday on X.

"Ambassador Paul will be remembered with appreciation for his candid efforts and determination for strengthening the relations between our two countries during his tenure," it added.

Recommended

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had announced Paul's death on Friday. The ambassador had been undergoing cancer treatment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs