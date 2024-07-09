TÜRKİYE
NATO members 'cannot turn a blind eye' to Gaza: Türkiye
"We call on allies to declare 'no more' to Netanyahu government’s aggression," says parliament speaker Kurtulmus.
"This bloodshed and Israel's massacres must stop," Kurtulmus told a NATO parliamentary summit in the US on Tuesday. / Photo: Reuters
July 9, 2024

Türkiye has urged NATO allies to take a stance against Israel's aggression against Gaza, said Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

"We, members of the world's most powerful defence organisation, cannot turn a blind eye to one of the most pressing global issues, to the immense human catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

"This bloodshed and Israel's massacres must stop," Kurtulmus told a NATO parliamentary summit in the US on Tuesday.

Kurtulmus is visiting the US until July 10 to attend the summit, which brings together parliamentary leaders from NATO's 32 members plus Ukraine, including 23 speakers of parliament.

Risk of escalation into regional war

"There is a grave risk for this situation escalating into a regional war. In our discussions on global security, we must align ourselves with the common front of humanity that stands for fairness and justice."

"We call on allies to declare 'no more' to Netanyahu government’s aggression," he added.

Türkiye has demanded an immediate permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, Kurtulmus stressed.

