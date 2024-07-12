Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the importance of efforts for peace in nieghboring Syria, urging all peace advocates to support this pivotal call.

“We want peace in Syria, and we expect everyone who stands for peace to support this historic call,” Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from Washington, DC, where he attended a NATO leaders’ summit this week.

On Türkiye’s peace efforts in Syria, Erdogan said: “US and Iran should welcome these positive developments and support the process to end immense suffering.”

“A fair peace in Syria would benefit Türkiye (among neighboring countries) the most,” Erdogan said, adding: “The most important step in this process is to start a new era with Syria.”

On a potential meeting with Syrian President Bashar al Assad, something he has hinted at in recent days, Erdogan said: “Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is working with his Syrian counterpart to lay out a roadmap, we will take steps accordingly.”

"We have been striving for years to extinguish the fire in our neighbor, Syria," said Erdogan, referring to the over decade-long Syrian civil war, which sent millions of refugees into Türkiye and created a power vacuum near the Turkish border that terrorist groups tried to exploit.

“Our main expectation is that no one will be disturbed by the process in which Syria builds a new future as a united and whole country.”

He added: “Terrorist groups will do everything they can to poison the peace process in Syria. They will plot provocations and set traps. We are aware of all these plans and are prepared.”

President Erdogan last week signaled a new diplomatic peace initiative with Damascus, suggesting a potential invitation to Syria's Bashar al Assad.

Terrorist PKK, Palestine, Azerbaijan and Armenia

Touching on relations with northern Iraq, Erdogan said: “Our stance towards the administration in Sulaymaniyah, (northern) Iraq will not change as long as it does not distance itself from the terrorist PKK.”