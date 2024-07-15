TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan's response to coup attempt was 'unseen in Turkish politics' —Altun
The communications director stressed that what the Turkish nation did on July 15 was "a resistance that had not been possible against previous coups."
Erdogan's response to coup attempt was 'unseen in Turkish politics' —Altun
Altun recalled that President Erdogan had openly explained the extent of the evil FETO organisation to the public before the 2016 coup attempt and warned the public. / Photo: AA
July 15, 2024

Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye's Communications Director, has praised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decisive stance during past political crises and its impact on the nation's resilience against the July 15 coup attempt.

Speaking on TRT Haber live broadcast, Fahrettin Altun described President Erdogan's response to the coup attempt as "brave and resolute," calling it "a stance previously unseen in Turkish politics."

He reminded that the President successfully navigated through crises with adept political strategy, creating a sense of trust over the years.

He further noted that the Turkish nation's loyalty and appreciation for Erdogan's leadership, service, and executive policies significantly contributed to the resistance against the treacherous coup attempt on July 15, "a resistance that had not been possible against previous coups."

Recommended

Altun also stressed the importance of the nation's awareness of its enemies.

"The people knew who they were up against. Those carrying out the coup were identified as FETO members, the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization," he said.

He recalled that Erdogan had openly explained the extent of this evil organisation to the public before the 2016 coup attempt and warned the public.

"The organisation, which tried to portray itself as a civil society organisation, was exposed as a treacherous international terrorist group," Altun concluded.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha