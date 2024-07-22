TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish coast guards rescue migrants pushed back by Greece
Naval drones belonging to Türkiye record Greek coast guard units pushing boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish waters.
Turkish coast guards rescue migrants pushed back by Greece
Greek coast guard units pushed a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish waters north of the eastern Aegean island of Midilli (Lesbos). / Photo: AA
July 22, 2024

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces, with the entire incident captured by drones.

During a reconnaissance and surveillance mission conducted by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Turkish Naval Forces Command, drones recorded Greek coast guard units pushing a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish waters north of the eastern Aegean island of Midilli (Lesbos) before leaving the area.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command was immediately informed, leading to the swift rescue of the migrants by a Turkish Coast Guard vessel dispatched to the scene, according to the National Defence Ministry.

Recommended
RelatedTürkiye rescues over a dozen refugees after Greek pushback
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha